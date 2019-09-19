Pinnacle Preparation Plant, near Pineville, will be reopened and many of the impacted employees will be re-hired, according to an announcement by Bluestone Resources.
After only two months on the job, all 12 employees at the Pinnacle Prep Plant were told Sept. 7 that the plant was being idled until further notice. Then, on Sept. 9, they were told by the bosses to pick up all their belongings, the plant was closed, they were all being laid off, and there would be no more work.
At that time, the company issued a statement that the closing was due to a drop in the metallurgical coal market.
Bluestone Resources, which is owned by Gov. Jim Justice's family, purchased the Pinnacle surface properties in April.
Bluestone Resources announced, in a prepared press release late Wednesday, that the reopening is due to improved market conditions.
"Bluestone Resources is pleased to announce the reopening of the Pinnacle plant," said Jay Justice, the governor's son. "Since the recent temporary shutdown – brought on by a drop in the metallurgical coal market – we have been working around the clock to find a solution that would get our workers back on the job.
“Our hard-working employees are the lifeblood of our company and our state, and anytime there are layoffs, even temporarily, we know the pain and stress that causes a person and their loved ones. It's something that we take extremely seriously.
“That's why I'm happy to report we are in a position to reopen the plant and get our folks back to work," Justice said in the press release.
While other coal operations have gone into bankruptcy over the past few years, Bluestone continues to work to protect jobs and create economic growth for communities that rely on it, the release said.
Today, Bluestone employs thousands of people in West Virginia, including coal miners who are the backbone of the state. The company remains committed to weathering the economic challenges facing the coal industry and focusing on its employees, according to the press release.