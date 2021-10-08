The Pink Pig Restaurant will be having a 3 week battle of the bands starting Saturday, Oct. 9, at the restaurant at 801 S. Kanawha Street in Beckley to see who wins the chance to open for The Kentucky Headhunters on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Burning Rock Off-Road Park.
Band battles will also be held Oct. 16 and 23.
Some of the local talent will include Darrell Ramsey, Jim Snyder, Emily Grace and The Scott Honaker Band.
Party Palooza will be there with their inflatables to keep the kids busy.
Contact Burning Rock Off-Road Park for renting camping spots for the night or weekend.
The Pink Pig will be set up and serving a variety of food.
To learn more visit the Pink Pig Facebook page.