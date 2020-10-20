With the Wyoming County turning up red by all metrics on the state’s color-coded map that tracks transmission of Covid-19, the Pineville town council voted on Monday to not have trick-or-treat this year.
Council members felt that because of the high transmission rate of the disease in the county along with a high positive test rate and because of the large number of elderly citizens, it is not safe for children and their parents to be out in a large social event.
Council members, according to a press release issued Monday night by Mayor Mike Kodak and Recorder Victoria Knight Clay, wants “to do everything in their power to keep this virus at bay for a multitude of reasons – especially in an effort to try to get the children back in face-to-face school.”