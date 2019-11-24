Pineville’s fourth annual Hometown Christmas is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 7.
The lighted Christmas parade kicks off at 6 p.m.; line-up begins at 5 p.m. at Pineville Elementary School. Santa Claus will serve as the grand marshal.
Businesses, schools, churches, organizations, and individuals are invited to decorate a float, car, truck, golf cart, wagon, side-by-side, four-wheeler, or motorcycle to participate.
The “Most Spirited” parade entry will be recognized.
Angel Lane is the parade chairman. For more information or to register for the parade, contact Lane at 304-890-6311 or 304-732-6262, extension 1105.
The lighting of the Christmas tree will be done on the courthouse lawn following the welcome by Mayor Mike Kodak. This year’s tree has been donated by Dave Stevens Christmas Tree Farm in Camp Creek.
Rev. Dwight Stafford will read “The Christmas Story.”
The Stewart Family will perform Christmas carols in the courthouse lobby.
Pineville Middle School Christmas Essay Contest winners will read their submissions, one each from grades five through eight.
Donnie Bowling will share children’s Christmas stories.
Activities will also include horse-drawn plantation-style carriage rides, free hot chocolate and cookies, selfies with Santa, along with several vendors.
An Ugly Sweater Contest will be conducted, with age groups including 5 and under, 6 to 10 years, 11 to 15 years, 16 and older.
Businesses are encouraged to decorate their store windows, with judging to be conducted Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m.
Vendor booths are available for inside the courthouse lobby and on the courthouse lawn if weather permits. Inside locations are limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Vicki Knight-Clay, town recorder, is the event coordinator.
For more information or a vendor’s booth, phone 304-732-6255, extensions 2 or 4, before Nov. 27.