With an assortment of family fun, Pineville’s 15th annual Autumn Fest is set for downtown this Saturday.
A variety of contests and activities are planned, including hay rides, cake walks, a chili cook-off with a $500 prize for the People’s Choice winner, bounce houses, candy corn jar guessing, costume contests, pumpkin carving and decorating contests, among others.
Main Street will be closed from 1 p.m. until midnight for the festival.
Booths will set up from 2 until 4 p.m.
From 4 until 5 p.m., line-up begins on Bank Street.
Registration for the Costume Contest, with several categories, is also from 4 until 5 p.m. on the courthouse steps.
Booth judging will begin at 4:30 p.m. Individuals, businesses, clubs and organizations interested in a booth may pick up a registration form at town hall or on the town’s Facebook page.
The Thomas Danley Band will provide live music throughout the evening.
At 5 p.m., exhibitors and chili booths open to the public, hay rides begin, children’s tailgating begins, chili tasting and judging will begin, and bounce houses will also open.
From 6 until 7:30 p.m., cake walks will be conducted in front of the stage.
About 8:50 p.m., the scream contest will get underway at the stage.
Prize winners will be announced about 9 p.m.
For more information, see the Town of Pineville’s Facebook page.