Pineville residents arrested in drug investigation

Pineville Police Department arrested three Pineville residents and two Ohio juveniles Thursday in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking linked to Akron, Ohio.
Derick Laxton, 27, Justin Laxton, 30, and Bobbi Laxton, 48, were each charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and knowingly keeping and maintaining a dwelling which is resorted by persons using controlled substances, according to Police Chief Roger Snow.
While executing a search warrant, officers seized methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and more than $5,000 in cash, Snow said.
The three Pineville residents were arraigned in Wyoming County Magistrate Court and bond was set at $30,000 each, Snow said. They were transported to Southern Regional Jail.
The two male juveniles were charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
Sgt. Kevin Smith and Sgt. Zack Helmandollar of the Pineville Police Department, in collaboration with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, are the investigating officers.
The investigation is continuing.