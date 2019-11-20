From a pool of more than 2,000 entries nationwide, Pineville Middle School earned two West Virginia state finalist slots in the 10th annual Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Contest.
This year’s contest will provide $3 million in classroom technology and supplies as part of the national competition that encourages sixth through 12th grade students to use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to solve a community challenge. The event also promotes critical thinking, problem solving, creativity, civic engagement, and team collaboration skills.
Lori Leather and her eighth grade class designed a project to address the needs of students impacted by opioid addiction.
Amanda Mullins and her seventh graders addressed snowy roads and road clearing technology.
As state finalists, Leather and Mullins will receive a Samsung tablet for their classrooms.
l l l
Mullins, a past Wyoming County Schools Teacher of the Year, and her students are not strangers to thinking outside the box and going the extra mile.
“I started writing grants out of need. My students and I had ideas for projects we wanted to do, but no extra funding was available for them,” Mullins said in an interview earlier this year.
“When we were looking for funding to start a school garden, an email pointed me to the Lowes Toolbox for Education grant. We won $3,000 to start a school garden.”
She also earned a Try This WV grant to obtain a high tunnel greenhouse used by her science students. The Try This WV grant program seeks to build healthier communities through projects that promote healthier food consumption and more physical activity.
In years past, Mullins and her students also earned the state level Samsung Solve For Tomorrow grant of $50,000.
As a result of classroom brainstorming sessions, Pineville Middle School’s “Pineville Giving Tree” project was born and became that year’s West Virginia winner and one of 10 national finalists in the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Contest.
The Pineville Giving Tree continues as a school-wide program that allows students in need of any basic necessities, such as food, clothing, etc., to go to the website (pinevillegivingtree.com) for help. The items are compiled and the student can then pick up the needed items anonymously, Mullins explained.
While the grant was awarded a couple of years ago, the program is still ongoing and is always in need of donations of money, clothes, socks, school supplies, personal care items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, among other items.
As a result of the “Giving Tree” project, Mullins was among a select group of teachers – all past grant program winners from 35 states – invited by Samsung to participate in the company’s four-day Teachers Academy in New York City.
She participated in professional development sessions, watched the year’s finalists in the grant program pitch their ideas to Samsung executives, exchange ideas with the teachers from other states, among other unique opportunities.
“I learned a lot about the things we don’t have, things I didn’t know existed,” she said.
“Samsung cares about kids,” she emphasized. “They know (good teachers) will give them better employees in the future, so they take care of teachers...”
l l l
“Since launching the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Contest a decade ago, we’ve seen students tackle some of the biggest issues facing their generation and this year is no different,” said Ann Woo, senior director of corporate citizenship at Samsung Electronics America.
“From suicide prevention to single use plastic alternatives, teachers and students are stepping up to creatively address these important issues head-on.
“We’re thrilled to congratulate the state finalists of the 10th annual Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Contest and look forward to seeing these STEM projects progress in the coming months,” Woo said.
As part of the 10th anniversary celebration, Samsung increased the prize pool by $1 million (to $3 million) and also increased the total number of schools awarded, ensuring schools in every state are recognized and receive much needed learning technology for their classrooms.
The 300 state finalist schools from the national pool of applicants will receive the Samsung tablet for their classroom and each teacher will submit an activity plan detailing the program execution.
Then, 100 state winner schools will receive $15,000 in technology and supplies as well as a video kit to help showcase their project.
From there, 20 national finalist schools will be selected to travel to the final contest event to present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving national finalist status, 15 of these schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and supplies, while the remaining five will be named national grand prize winners. Public voting will also determine one Community Choice winner, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.
Five national grand prize-winning schools will each receive $100,000 in classroom technology and supplies.