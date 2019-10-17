A 30-year-old Pineville man was charged with trespassing after allegedly knocking over a candle that resulted in the six-alarm fire that destroyed the Rundle building in east Pineville on Thursday.
Kyle Rozanski had reportedly been squatting in the building for about a week, according to Wyoming County Sheriff's Lt. Tommy Blankenship.
Rozanski told officers he had purchased the candle at the Dollar Store to keep warm.
While sleeping early Thursday morning, he heard a noise, jumped up and knocked the burning candle onto a mattress.
The fire quickly spread before Rozanski could put it out, Blankenship said.
Volunteer fire departments from Pineville, Mullens, Oceana, Brenton, Upper Laurel, and Welch responded to the 6:30 a.m. call, Blankenship said.
The road, W.Va. 10, was blocked until about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.