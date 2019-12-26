Pine Haven Homeless Shelter offers warming station

Pine Haven Homeless Shelter now offers overnight stays for clients who need a bed during colder months, Pine Haven officials announced Monday.
Mike Horn, interim director of Homeless Services, said the shelter has four beds which are available on a 24-hour basis. Clients who use the beds do not have to complete an intake and accept Pine Haven services in order to sleep there.
"You just come in, sign rules and regulations, sign that you're in the building, and you can stay overnight," said Horn.
There is a need for an emergency warming station in the colder months, when temperatures dip and those who are homeless are at risk of freezing to death.
"I've had people sitting in my dining room at 3 a.m. with no place to go because I had nowhere to put them," added Horn. "So these will be four beds that are unoccupied all the time, besides at night.
"Whenever it is cold, people will be allowed to go into them."
The concept is based on that of a similar program at a Philadelphia homeless shelter that Horn visited.
He said the beds are not only available due to the cold but are also available to those who need an emergency bed to sleep but who do not want to move into the homeless shelter.
"The average client would come in, do a 20-page intake, and they would start a case management," explained Horn.
An assigned case manager assists the client in getting a housing plan, food stamps and health insurance for a long-term stay at Pine Haven.
"If you only need a bed for a night, you wouldn't need all that," said Horn.
The four beds are available on an emergency basis for a three-night stay. After that, the client may choose to talk to a case manager and move into the shelter.
Pine Haven serves people from all over the state and from other states, said Horn.
One former Pine Haven client, Summer Roton, told The Register-Herald in November that she had come from Charleston with her two children and had lived at Pine Haven in 2018. She was later able to get into a motel, and she had her own apartment in November.
Roton said that finding a safe place to sleep is one of the challenges faced by those who are living on the street.
She said that women, especially, are more likely to walk at night if they are living on the streets. The women are not prostitutes, she said. They are just too afraid to fall asleep at night.
"You can’t just lay down, anywhere, ’cause you’re scared," said Roton.
Roton said those who find a safer place to sleep in a public area during the day may face a criminal charge of trespassing, however.
According to Horn, offering 24-hour periods of emergency shelter will offer some assistance to those who choose not to enter the shelter, particularly during the colder months.
"In winter, you need heat," he said. "You need shelter."
The warming station may extend into a permanent emergency shelter program, said Raleigh County Community Action Association Executive Director Ron Cantley on Thursday.
The warming station is not expected to increase operational costs, he added.
"We've been able to do some renovations there, free up some space," said Cantley. "It's really not going to be a big increase in cost.
"It's just reorganization in efficiencies," he said. "I don't want to say it's no cost, but it's 'pert near no cost."
Cantley reported in March that the shelter provided service for 732 individual clients in 2018, including 49 children, through its intake program.