Pine Haven homeless shelter in Beckley has changed the focus from emergency shelter to a philosophy of equipping clients to find housing and to become "self-sufficient," shelter director Mike Horn announced Wednesday.
"We have trained our focus to 'housing first,'" Horn explained. "We are housing focused.
"Our philosophy of how we ran (has changed)," he said.
Horn explained that in the past, Pine Haven had focused on providing emergency shelter to clients for 30 to 45 days.
"The program has been designed as emergency shelter," he added. "But you can extend it, if your'e trying to get housing."
Clients had the option of extending their stay as they "got on their feet." Horn estimated that about 80 percent of clients needed longer than 45 days to find adequate housing outside of the shelter.
When Horn became director of the shelter, he wanted to change the Pine Haven philosophy to one that worked primarily on getting patients into housing programs that offered through the Raleigh County Community Action Association Housing Authority.
As interim director, he had implemented changes gradually from January 2019. In February, when he officially became director, he changed the philosophy of operations to "housing focused."
He and Housing Authority Director Brittany McMillion work together so that every incoming Pine Haven client is in a "coordinated entry" that also places them on a path for admission to several housing programs, depending on their unique needs and qualifications for the programs.
They are put on a referral list for housing when they are admitted to the shelter, he explained.
"The Housing Department will work with our case managers to place them in a place that is proper for the client," he said. "And, depending on the program they would get in, they would have to have income to maintain their housing situation, once they get out of here (the shelter.)"
He said that clients are also linked to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to see which other forms of assistance they may qualify for, such as food stamps or rent assistance.
Like the Housing Authority, Pine Haven is a program of the Raleigh Community Action Association.
RCCAA Executive Director Ron Cantley on Wednesday said the two agencies are partnering in a "powerful way."
"They are moving from a caretaker approach to an equipping approach, as they serve our clients," Cantley said.
Horn said he is excited about the new direction of the shelter because clients are being better served.
"We don't just seek to take care of one night at a time for somebody," he explained. "We desire to make them self-sufficient.
"Sure, we can provide night shelter, here, but, ultimately, the goal is self-sufficiency."
Horn said that a large number of Pine Haven clients have already been placed in housing programs, although exact data was not immediately available on Wednesday.
"Everyone's always happy, everyone's always appreciative," he said. "We've always been trying to house people, it's just really a focus on making them actionable (for other programs).
"They qualify for all the services, besides housing (at Pine Haven).
"That's when a whole different department steps in and starts working on placing them somewhere."
Covid has taken a toll on the homeless shelter. Funding from FMRS Health Systems ended when a partnership that enabled FMRS program enrollees to stay at the shelter at the shelter was stopped so that Pine Haven could make a two-week isolation floor for incoming patients.
In addition, Horn said, some clients find it too difficult to stay isolated for the required 14 days at the shelter and instead opt to leave before the two-week period is ended. As a result, there were 22 clients at Pine Haven, he said Wednesday.
Horn said he will let the community know of other positive changes later this month.