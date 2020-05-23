Kayli Madison Mann of Lerona, a student at PikeView High School in Princeton, has been named a U.S. Presidential Scholar, one of 161 high school seniors nationwide to earn the distinction.
Announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, students were honored for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.
“These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out,” DeVos said in a press release. “And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps.”
William Ryan Tobin, a senior at Fairmont Senior High School, was also named.