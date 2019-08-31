When Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Ron Hedrick ordered that work crews start leveling the Prince Street parking lot in Beckley, they had no idea they would be unearthing history.
But as crews began digging, they uncovered pieces of Beckley's past.
So far, the workers have brought the foundation of an old jail to the surface, memories of a car lot and a JFG coffee sign — all of them signatures of the city's past.
"We were definitely surprised," Tolliver said on Friday. "We had found steps going down into the basement.
"This morning, they found another foundation to some building. We haven't got that one uncovered, yet."
When crews excavated a stairway and then a foundation, the commissioners began researching the lot's history and discovered that a jail had once been on that corner.
Local historian Tom Sopher, who represents Ward I on Beckley Common Council, said the earliest record of a jai in Beckley appears to be in 1855.
Commissioners found an old newspaper photo, dated 1895, that shows men and horses posed outside a jailhouse in Beckley.
Through their research, the commission identified the city's first jailhouse.
"It was the first stone building in Beckley, that jail was," Tolliver explained.
He went down to look at the recovered foundation of the old building on Prince Street and was surprised by the stalwart construction.
"That foundation was 18 inches thick, 4-foot deep," Tolliver said. "They was going to make sure nobody was going to escape out of that thing."
Sopher agreed with Tolliver's assessment, based on limited historical documents that are available.
"The jail was a very well-constructed building," Sopher said. "It was removed after the new (Raleigh County Courthouse) was built."
Sopher said the jail had gone through three major upgrades.
A news article Tolliver referenced reports that the jail had been "accepted" by John Bolen and the Raleigh County court on Dec. 5, 1915.
D.J. Phipps of Roanoke, the contractor for the construction of the Wyoming Theatre in Mullens, had built the jail. A newspaper article notes that many disagreed with Phipps for building a "misfit" jail by putting the tower on an inside corner and not a street corner, which was more customary.
The Raleigh courthouse was built in 1938, and the jailhouse was moved to its top floor. A news article from the day, provided by Raleigh Commission, reported that the new Beckley jail was "overflowing."
Once the jailhouse had been moved to the courthouse, a newspaper article reported that The Raleigh Bastille Corporation, composed of Judge C.M. Ward, Attorney Ben Ashworth and Ms. Irma Sutphin, spent $30,000 to purchase the Prince Street lot, named #15, that had been the old jail.
Tolliver said that later, Lot #15 would host a car sales lot and a coffee shop, which Tolliver remembers.
The JFG coffee sign that had once beckoned from the little cafe and that workers pulled from the rubble? Tolliver recognized that, too.
He said that a diesel tank, over a hundred years old, was discovered and was probably a fuel source for prisoners that was left when the old jail was closed. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection removed the tanks at no cost to the county, he reported.
Two interesting mysteries are being revealed as work continues, said the commission president.
"There was definitely ashes down there," Tolliver said. "Something had burnt there. I'd say check the newspaper archives, back in the early 1900s."
On Friday, he said, crews exhumed what appears to be the foundation of another building that commissioners will be seeking to identify.
It is likely that new parts of Beckley's past will be brought to light, as workers continue to make a new parking lot.
"It's unreal," Tolliver said. "There's another low spot in there, where the original parking lot had sunk. There's got to be something in there."
Sopher summed up the new discoveries on Prince Street: "It is amazing, what can be learned, by doing some digging!"