Pickled eggs add flavor, color to spring tables

Temperatures are climbing. Trees are becoming greener. The season’s colorful flowers are budding. The days are growing longer. Spring has sprung.
I think the whole country is ready for sunny, warm days and time outdoors.
With the gloomy days and pandemic-forced indoor isolation, it was a very long winter.
The Covid-19 pandemic still has us on the ropes, but we are slowly pushing back. The light at the end of the tunnel seems to be growing brighter.
And, with Easter just around the corner, many cooks are thinking about eggs – both colored for hunting and pickled for eating.
In many cultures, eggs are a symbol of life, of birth as well as rebirth.
It’s no surprise that pickling eggs began as a simple way to preserve them.
Historians believe the preservation method may have begun as early as 2400 B.C.
The first documented recipe is attributed to Lettice Bryan in “The Kentucky Housewife” in 1839.
The Germans, or the Pennsylvania Dutch in this country, have been credited with making pickled eggs popular in the 1700s. Using beets in the pickling process, the eggs were popular among the German immigrants and the Hessian soldiers who came to America to aid the British during the Revolutionary War, according to historians.
The British version, for the most part, uses a vinegar, sugar and salt mixture and reportedly dates back to the 1830s.
My own version is actually a combination of two very old recipes that I’ve used for more than 40 years.
•
In a very large jar (with lid), combine:
3 pints of beets with juice
1/3 cup granulated sugar
¾ cup white vinegar
½ tsp. of salt
In a large pot, combine:
4 cups white vinegar
½ cup granulated sugar
2 Tbs. pickling spice
2 tsps. salt
2 whole bay leaves
Bring to a rolling boil for one minute, stirring to dissolve the sugar.
Set aside to cool down.
Once the mixture has cooled somewhat, pour into the jar on top of beet mixture.
Add 2 dozen hard boiled eggs (shells removed) and let sit in the refrigerator for at least 48 hours before serving.
Store in the refrigerator, never at room temperature.
•
I’ve also read recipes that include onions, or garlic, maybe a little hot sauce, jalapeno pepper or red pepper flakes. I would add these after the two mixtures have been combined.
There are also versions that include cloves, nutmeg, and/or cinnamon.
As always, play around with the recipe, make your own version.
One of my husband’s favorite meals is corned beef, fried potatoes, pinto beans, corn bread and pickled eggs. Of course, he also loves them with ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, and rolls. He also loves pickled eggs with a bologna sandwich.
Pickled eggs add a lot of flavor to any meal and a splash of color to a spring table.
In any event, get out and enjoy the warmth of spring. The sunny days are dissolving winter’s gloom and Mother Nature’s rebirth offers a promise of hope. This year, more than most, I think we’re overdue for both.
Contact Mary Catherine Brooks at mcbrooks@register-herald.com.