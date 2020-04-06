The coronavirus still remains a dark cloud over the U.S. With folks given orders to stay home, and campgrounds and playgrounds beginning to close their gates, the importance of staying healthy and active is still stressed, and many outdoors and organizational officials are offering up tips on how to do that while practicing social distancing.
Not only is it important to maintain distance from others during the pandemic, it’s important to stay healthy. While being quarantined at home, parents may feel the urge to indulge in their child’s snack cakes, or have one too many sugary drinks. To avoid those extra pounds, WVU Tech officials give advice on how to avoid falling into the rut of over-eating, taking part in too much screen time and developing that couch potato lifestyle.
T. Grant Lewis, Director and Teaching Assistant Professor of WVU Tech’s Adventure Recreation Management said the reminder for people is that “stay at home” is not an order to “stay indoors.”
“You can still practice physical distancing while engaging in activities outside. Consider ways to challenge yourself to ‘tune out’ from technology, and ‘tune in’ to the world around you,” Lewis said. “Those activities can fill a range of levels, from taking a walk around your neighborhood to getting out on a trail, all of which can have powerful health benefits.
Lewis added kindness can go a long way, and can really amp up the mood of those around you.
“While you’re out, say hello to other people, make eye contact and wave; just keep the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended 6 feet of spacing,” he said. “The idea of social distancing is not about socially isolating ourselves. We still need to take care of one another. Use this an opportunity to be supportive of other people who may simply need to know that they are not alone.”
Lewis offered up other outdoor suggestions, like going for a bike ride, having a picnic in your backyard, finding a place outside to read a book or play board games, and even taking your children on a scavenger hunt while taking photos to make a slideshow for later.
David Bernier, the Teaching Assistant Professor for WVU Tech’s Adventure Recreation Management added now is the perfect time to plan your next big adventure for when life gets back to normal. He said for those adventurers who are getting antsy and are used to getting out and adventuring on a regular basis, starting a list of places around the globe you want to visit gives you something to look forward to.
“What better time than now to start a little research on how I might make that trip a reality? How will I sail around the world and what ports do I want to visit?,” Bernier asked. “Maybe look at that climbing destination that I have always dreamed of visiting. Planning for the next big trip is the first stage of any adventure and can get you psyched for the future when all this craziness is behind us. Of course, this can all be done from the comfort of your couch.
“For those of us who have a bunch of their own adventure gear, this would be a great time to catch up on the maintenance that we have been neglecting for so long. Wash that rope, spray that raft with 303 and adjust those gears. There are as many things to do with that as there are pieces of gear in the shed. I know that would last me at least a few days for each adventure sport I do.”
Bernier even offered up advice for parents, saying kids enjoy almost anything if you gear it down for them like hiking, biking, and even starting a garden — all things he has fond memories of as a kid with his family.
“I remember climbing a tree in my front yard all the time, but when I got my mom out there to sit on a low branch, it made it all that much more memorable,” he said. “Again, these are all things that you can do with kids while keeping a safe distance from others.”
Active Southern West Virginia’s Executive Director, Melanie Seiler, has also stressed the importance of having a weekly schedule of physical activity and a healthy diet to stick to throughout times of stress. Although the world is currently under a global pandemic, she’s still wanting West Virginians to prevent from getting other conditions, like diabetes.
“There are big health benefits to remaining active and healthy at this time. In the long term, regular physical activity can help prevent chronic health problems like type 2 diabetes,” Seiler explained. “In the short term, even small increases in physical activity can boost mood, reduce stress, and improve sleep.”
Active Southern West Virginia is working hard to find safe, active ways to keep families moving during this stay-at-home time. The organization has compiled online fitness videos, kids games and stretches, local volunteer-led video workouts, and weekday workout cards.
All of these resources are available on their webpage under “Resource Library,” at https://activeswv.org/resource-library/. The organization has also collected indoor resources for how to stay active safely, which can be found at https://activeswv.org/tools-to-stay-active-safely/.
Seiler said Active Southern West Virginia believes there are benefits to teaching children to garden, and having them conduct household chores as a way of exercise. Tips on this for during the pandemic can be found at https://activeswv.org/doing-more-than-you-think/.
“If people are wanting to get outdoors for physical activity, there are a variety of safety precautions to take such as avoiding playground equipment. It is not recommended to travel outside of your neighborhood, and plan ahead to pack out tissue or paper products with public restrooms now closed,” Seiler said. This is a great time to educate your family on the practices of ‘Leave No Trace’ principals.”
These outdoor safety tips can be explored further in the organization’s Hiking and Physical Distancing Safe Practices blog at https://activeswv.org/hiking-safe-practices/.
“This is a difficult time to use social supports to get active, but be creative and post that selfie. Send out a couple texts and reach out to your positive friends to let them know your intentions. Declaring your healthy intentions will be an added boost,” Seiler said. “Continue to share your ideas with those close to you and ask for their support in helping you to have time to be active. Ask to share chores or child care so you have the personal time you need to keep your heart strong.”
