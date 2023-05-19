Stanaford Elementary School welcomed back 22 Woodrow Wilson High School senior graduates to walk the hallways of their former school and be greeted by the whole student body Friday afternoon. The graduates visited their old classrooms and previous teachers and ended their visit on the school playground.
PHOTOS: Woodrow Wilson graduates visit their former elementary school
Rick Barbero
