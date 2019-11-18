charleston — Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice invite all West Virginians to honor the state’s military men and women, as well as the state’s first responders, by submitting photos to be showcased on two recognition trees that will be displayed during the upcoming holiday season.
This year’s recognition trees will be in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building.
All photos, along with the submission form and tag, must be received no later than Monday, Dec. 2.
Photos may be submitted via email or mail.
Email to:
Mail:
West Virginia Governor’s Mansion
ATTN: Kate E. Speece
1716 Kanawha Blvd. E.
Charleston, WV 25305
Please submit photocopies. Submitted photos will not be returned.
The military recognition form and tag can be downloaded at http://governor.wv.gov/SiteCollectionImages/2017%20Military%20Tree%20Submission%20Form%20(003).jpg
The first responder recognition form and tag can be downloaded at http://governor.wv.gov/SiteCollectionImages/2017%20First%20Responder%20Tree%20Submission%20Form%20(002).JPG.