Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 68F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 57F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.