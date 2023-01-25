Mountain Steer Meat Company co-owner James Tuckwiller with son Noah Tuckwiller at the facility’s open house and ribbon cutting on Wednesday in White Sulphur Springs. James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford founded the company in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Visitors check out the meat selections at Mountain Steer Meat Company in White Sulphur Springs Wednesday. The processing facility and retail store sells locally raised beef and celebrated their open house and ribbon cutting on Wednesday. James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford founded the company in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Mountain Steer Meat Company owners Frank Ford and James Tuckwiller, center, celebrated their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday in White Sulphur Springs. James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford founded the company in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Mountain Steer Meat Company owners James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford pose for a photo with their parents during the open house and ribbon cutting in White Sulphur Springs Wednesday. From left, James Tuckwiller with son Noah Tuckwiller and parents Matt and Lynn Tuckwiller and Frank Ford with parents Glen and Christy Ford. Much of the beef is raised on the Tuckwiller and Ford farms which have been in existence for many generations in Greenbrier County. James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford founded the company in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mountain Steer Meat currently serves Greenbrier and Nicholas County schools, the Fairlea IGA and eight local restaurants. The retail store opened its doors in December.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Frank Ford, center, takes visitors on a tour of Mountain Steer Meat Company during their open house and ribbon cutting on Wednesday in White Sulphur Springs.
Mountain Steer Meat Company owners James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford pose for a photo with their parents during the open house and ribbon cutting in White Sulphur Springs Wednesday. From left, James Tuckwiller with son Noah Tuckwiller and parents Matt and Lynn Tuckwiller and Frank Ford with parents Glen and Christy Ford. Much of the beef is raised on the Tuckwiller and Ford farms which have been in existence for many generations in Greenbrier County. James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford founded the company in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mountain Steer Meat currently serves Greenbrier and Nicholas County schools, the Fairlea IGA and eight local restaurants. The retail store opened its doors in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.