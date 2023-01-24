Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.