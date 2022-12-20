Christmas at the Fair, the State Fair of West Virginia’s Drive-Thru light show will remain open to the public on December 22 and 23, 2022. However, due to the threat of potential weather and freezing temperatures, the display will now be open from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. “We have had a wonderful run with this year’s Christmas at the Fair display and could not be more thankfully for those who have visited,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated.
“After looking at the weather forecast, we’ve decided to shift our hours just a bit for the safety of our employees and those driving to see us.”
Christmas at the Fair is available to the public for donations only and begins at the livestock gate on 219 North just past the horse barns.
