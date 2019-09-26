The community will have the opportunity to learn how to take great photos with their digital camera at New River Community and Technical College’s campuses in Lewisburg and Beaver in October.
“In the basic digital photography class students will learn about camera settings and functions and when and how to use them,” a press release stated. “They will also learn how to capture the perfect picture.”
The classes will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg October 7 and 8, and at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver on October 14 and 17.
Mark Romano, owner of Images by Romano, will teach the classes, the release stated. According to New River CTC officials, he has published 17 pictorial books, such as the acclaimed Brooks Run: We Mine Coal, and Heroes Among Us for the WV Veterans Legacy project.
Romano also served as photographer and videographer for the Josh Stewart movie, The Hunted, and his coal photo exhibit has been on display at Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia. He has received awards from Professional Photographers of America and Professional Photographers of West Virginia for his work. Romano published History of Webster County High School – 1974-2015 and pictorials for Richwood County High School in West Virginia.
Pre-registration is required by Monday, Sept. 30 for the class in Lewisburg, and by Monday, Oct. 7 for the class in Beaver. The cost for the class is $75.00.
For more information or to register visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu, or contact Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu.
