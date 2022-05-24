featured
PHOTO: Union Employees Locked Out
Joann Margaret Pruett, age 88, of Daniels, WV, formerly of Princewick, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Mary Jane Pendry, 72, of Beckley, WV passed away on May 19th, 2022. She was born in Boomer, WV on May 24th, 1949. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Louise Oliver, and two brothers, Jim and Louie Oliver. Also her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Delores Pendry, and …
