West Virginia State Auditor John McCuskey speaks at a presentation for the “Budget Book” before Beckley officials at Beckley City Council Chambers Thursday. The Budget Book breaks down the state budget into more easily readable sections so the public can see details on how that money is being spent. McCuskey said the goal was to make sure everyone across the state had a clear understanding on how the governor and the legislature are spending tax dollars.
The Budget Book can be accessed through WVCheckbook.gov.
