Elliot Lufi, left, whose parents are John and Bethany Lufi, of Kingsport, Tenn., watches his brother Erik, through an elf cutout, drop a letter in for Santa at Tamarack Monday morning.. Tamarack has provided a Christmas Corner for kids from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. giving them an opportunity to color Christmas characters and write letters to Santa. On Friday, Dec. 23, Santa Claus will make an appearance from noon to 3 p.m.