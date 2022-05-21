Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.