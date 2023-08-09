Dolly Days

John Quinn, bookmobile driver for Raleigh County Library, reads Grumpy Monkey to kids at the library. The West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Board of Education celebrated Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Dolly Day on Wednesday as part of read-alouds around the state.. Several local libraries and organizations participated. The Dolly Day events will feature a read-aloud of the book “Find Fergus.” The Imagination Library mails more than two million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to enrolled children from birth to age 5. Parton envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading and inspiring children to “Dream More, Learn More, Care More and Be More.” The program has been widely researched with results demonstrating its positive impact on early childhood development and literacy skills.

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

