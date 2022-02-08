PHOTO: COVID 19 PRECAUTIONS
Rick Barbero
Obituaries
Larry Ray, 70, of Ikes Fork, died February 4, Logan Regional Medical Center. Service 11 am Wednesday, February 9, at Church of God at Harmons Branch, Iaeger. Burial Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Princeton. Arrangements Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
Gloria R. Goodson Webb, 95, of Parkersburg, WV died at home on February 4, 2022. She was born on June 20, 1926, in Ward, WV and was the daughter of Floyd and Nola Goodson. Mrs. Webb moved from Beckley, WV in 2012 and relocated to Colonial House in Parkersburg, WV which became like home. She …
Dana Edmonds of Beckley, WV passed away February 3, 2022. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Wayne Lawson of Princeton, WV passed away Friday, February 4, 2022. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Jane Ellen Spence of Jumping Branch, WV passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.