Phyllis Hansford, of Crab Orchard, unloads her groceries in the Parking lot of Kroger’s on Haper Road in Beckley while wearing her free N95 mask supplied by Kroger’s Monday. The store was offering three free mask to each of their customers while supplies lasted. N95s have a tighter fit to your face than cloth masks and are made with a special material designed to block 95 percent of harmful particles. The fibers are pressed closer together than in cloth masks and have an electrostatic charge that attracts molecules to stick to the mask rather than passing through, according to a report published by The Associated Press.