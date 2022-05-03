Workers resume cleanup from sludge removed beneath the tracks of the Big Bend Tunnel in Talcott that was dumped in Howard Creek. The creek runs into the Greenbrier River, which flows into the New River.
A spillage report received by the WVDEP early Friday morning included the name of Joe McCann, senior manager of hazardous materials for CSX, and also lists Badger Company/CSX as the responsible party.
The report states a 350-cubic- yard spill of nonhazardous or toxic material at “Rail Road Marker CA 350.8 Dun Club Rd.” in Summers County.