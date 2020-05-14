Philipo's Food Trailer, specializing in American and Italian cuisine, made its debut Thursday. Its owners partnered with the United Way of Southern West Virginia to celebrate with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce the opening of their new business.
A portion of the proceeds made during Philipo's grand opening went toward the United Way.
Sally Jarrett and her boyfriend Phillip Culicerto are co-owners of the new food truck business and felt a food truck would be a good way to liven up the Beckley area.
"There's not a whole lot of places in the downtown Beckley area to eat lunch," Jarrett said. "So we felt it was really a need here."
Culicerto does most of the cooking for the business, which on Thursday consisted of homemade meatballs and sauce, hamburgers, hotdogs with homemade chili, and chips and drinks.
They hope to build on the menu soon, Jarrett said, by adding dishes with Italian sausage. Most items on the menu ranged from $3 to $5, and she said they hope to stay within that price range.
"It was really a good time to open during this pandemic," she said. "There's still not a whole lot of places open right now, so this was a good start. Once everything is back open, and people gather again, we'd really like to set up at all the events around Beckley.
"We would also like to set up in parking lots of local businesses to serve food, if they'll have us."
Philipo's Food Trailer will be in the parking lot of Mountain State Equipment on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley around lunchtime Friday to serve up more of their cuisine.
Megan Legursky, executive director for the United Way, said she was excited Philio's agreed to host their first public appearance at the United Way.
"We are so incredibly grateful for their generosity in donating a percentage of their proceeds to our United Way of Southern West Virginia," Legursky said. "It's a great way to encourage our community to get out and support one another in a safe way while enjoying delicious food."
