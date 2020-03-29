Phase 2 of a Fayette County Schools facilities upgrade will commence soon.
With ZMM Architects and Engineers overseeing the projects, work will be performed at Fayetteville PK-8, Valley PK-8 and Oak Hill and Midland Trail high schools.
"Obviously, updating our facilities is always important," Tim Payton, the school system's director of operations, said recently. "We have not updated our facilities for a very long time.
"Maintenance-wise, it's a whole lot easier to take care of newer facilities or new facilities. And again, giving our students the environment that they need."
A pre-bid conference was held in mid-March, and sealed bids will be publicly opened and read at 1 p.m. on April 7.
A contract for construction project support services was recently awarded to Skanska. That contract is for $238,000, said Payton.
The total construction package is pegged to cost $15.2 million. A School Building Authority grant of $13.2 million, which was awarded in December 2018, will be augmented by a $2 million share from the Fayette system.
Payton says the projects should break ground in April, if not affected by weather or other issues, and construction won't hinder schools when they return from the current COVID-19-enforced absence from the classrooms.
"We'll do what we need to do as far as working around various things," said Payton. In Fayetteville, for example, "We'll continue to use the kitchen and cafeteria space as we're currently using it. We'll be able to work around the addition at the front of the school.
"We'll take our time; it's not in a huge, huge hurry. Nothing (construction-wise) is going to keep us from having school, nothing is going to keep us from opening school (next fall), in any of the locations."
Following is a brief synopsis of each project:
Fayetteville PK-8
"We're going to build a new administrative addition/safe schools entrance very similar to what we did at Oak Hill High School," Payton said. "And then the current office space will be converted into classrooms, and we will build a new kitchen and cafeteria on the end of the gymnasium toward Maple Avenue.
"Right now, they're using the gym space as cafeteria space and gym space, and it's just tough. We're going to add a new kitchen, so it will be a modern, updated state-of-the-art kitchen and a cafeteria, also."
At the same time, a new activities entrance will be created at the school "so if we have events going on (plays, ball games, etc.) we will be able to enter the school through a different location." That will be situated at the end of the current gym.
Midland Trail High
A safe schools entrance similar to the one planned for Fayetteville PK-8 and the one already built at Oak Hill High will be constructed. The current school offices will be renovated into two classrooms and also provide some storage space.
The Patriots' facility will receive a new life skills and PE classroom (more commonly referred to as an auxiliary gym). That will be located between the current gym and the recent addition built for middle school students. It will take up part of the tennis courts, said Payton.
There are currently no plans to build restrooms in the Trail auxiliary gym or one being planned for Oak Hill High, and both will feature limited seating but will be able to be utilized for PE classes and life skills situations. The auxiliary gyms will have access to existing restrooms.
"When we move on to Phase 3, we may add something like that (bathrooms)," Payton said.
Some science labs may be renovated, too.
Oak Hill High
As at Hico, an auxiliary gym will be built on the OHHS campus. "If you go between the gym and the tennis court, there will be another gym connected there," Payton, the school's former principal, explained.
Another big part of the project will include renovation of the auditorium, to include new seating, new flooring, updating of the lighting, and improved AV equipment.
The plan also calls for renovation of some science labs.
Valley PK-8
A small safe schools entrance will be constructed because "we are not moving the office," Payton said. "We have a lot of room down there, so we don't need to create more classrooms with the office space."
A portion of the project will be converting Career Technical Education (CTE, or vo-tech) spaces into PreK-K sections, creating some kindergarten classrooms. Also, a cafeteria for kindergarten and pre-K students will be built where the old body shop was located.
Another key segment will result in a CTE lab for the young children.
"As far as we know, it's going to the first PreK-K CTE space in the state," said Payton. "We're going to create a space where students can start beginning to explore careers even at that age."
The lab work will be integrated into their curriculum. The lab will expose students to numerous opportunities, including cooking, agriculture and different mechanical aspects of learning.
There will also be an indoor play space.
This school year, Valley students have had access to the former Valley Elementary playground (now Smithers Gateway Center), but plans call for a playground to be built at the school (in the old tennis court area) in time for the 2020-21 school year. That project, expected to cost around $100,000, is separate from the pending Phase 2 work.
• • •
At all four schools, electrical upgrades will be completed. "That's something that people aren't going to see, but it has to be done," said Payton.
Paving projects will follow that.
Phase 3 further down the road will include a new regional school at Meadow Bridge, for which the SBA awarded $20 million last December. Meadow Bridge high and elementary schools will be combined in that project, which is still in its infancy.
Payton said an architect (McKinley Architecture and Engineering) has been hired to oversee that project.
"We're in the process of planning curricular spaces, what do we need based on our population, what do we need to put in the building to serve the needs of our students and the community down there," Payton said.
School officials have also listed in the comprehensive plan a facility to serve PreK-5 students from Divide and Ansted elementaries, but nothing concrete has occurred in that regard.
