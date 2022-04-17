Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said a third dose of their Covid vaccine increased antibodies against the Omicron strain by 36-fold in a clinical trial.
The companies plan to file for emergency-use authorization in the U.S. in the coming days based on these results, they said in a statement Thursday. They will also submit the data to other regulators around the world.
In the trial, 140 kids ages 5 to 11 were given a third shot of a 10 microgram dose of the vaccine about six months after their second dose. A month later, antibodies against the original Covid virus were roughly 6-fold higher compared to what they had been one month after the second dose.
The researchers assessed neutralizing antibodies against omicron in 30 of the children who got the booster, and those levels increased 36-fold after the third dose, the companies said.
The third shot was well tolerated and no new safety signals were observed, the companies said.
The data “reinforce the potential function of a third dose of the vaccine in maintaining high levels of protection against the virus in this age group,” the two companies said in a statement..
λλλ
Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain with operations in Beckley, Mount Hope, Beaver, Summersville and Princeton, has been named one of the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. Sheetz was ranked 33rd on this year’s list, now in its 25th year recognizing companies that have exceptional workplace cultures.
This is the eighth time in nine years Sheetz has made the list. The recognition follows Sheetz’s recent investment of over $70 million in store employee wages in 2021 as well as an investment doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees through the company’s College Tuition Reimbursement program.
“We strive to offer our employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Our employees are what make this company great and we are committed to ensuring they feel valued and have ample opportunities to grow within their careers.”
λλλ
charleston, w.va.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has announced a partnership with FieldWatch, Inc. to launch a specialty crop and apiary registry for the state.
The goal of the registry is to enhance communication between pesticide applicators and producers in West Virginia.
FieldWatch is a not-for-profit company with existing DriftWatch and BeeCheck registries in 22 states, the District of Columbia and the Canadian Province of Saskatchewan. The new registry is free and voluntary to use.
The FieldWatch platform will allow beekeepers and commercial producers of specialty crops to register and map their sites online and provide contact information about their operation. Pesticide applicators can access the site to help determine the scope and location of specialty crops and beehives in their areas.