Greenbrier County Recycling will host a free pesticide collection event on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the recycling center in Ronceverte.

This event is open to all West Virginia residents.

Acceptable items include: insecticides herbicides, rodenticides, bactericides, larvicides, algicides and aerosol cans of pesticides.

Unacceptable items include gas cylinders, gas/kerosene/propane, motor oil, paints, solvents, hazardous materials not classified as pesticides,

Tis event is being sponsored by the Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture

