Greenbrier County Recycling will host a free pesticide collection event on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the recycling center in Ronceverte.
This event is open to all West Virginia residents.
Acceptable items include: insecticides herbicides, rodenticides, bactericides, larvicides, algicides and aerosol cans of pesticides.
Unacceptable items include gas cylinders, gas/kerosene/propane, motor oil, paints, solvents, hazardous materials not classified as pesticides,
Tis event is being sponsored by the Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture