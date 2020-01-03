Permanent solution for RMS water woes decided; income survey needed to obtain project funding

A permanent solution to the Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District water problem depends on how fast funding can be obtained for the nearly $1 million project, according to Mike Goode, county administrator.
However, a short term solution is already in progress and will result in the removal of the boil water advisory as soon as routine water samples test within mandated guidelines for a week.
The new, temporary water source is now located in a nearby stream which is the reason for the required routine testing – because it's a new water source.
The routine testing so far has resulted in approved water samples, but state Health Department guidelines require a week of approved consecutive testing, according to county officials.
Officials expect the boil water advisory to be lifted within the next few days.
“This is a temporary fix,” emphasized Jason Mullins, county commission president. “This is only a bandaid.
“Right now, the number one priority is to end the boil water advisory,” Mullins said of the temporary water source.
Problems began a month ago when the longtime water source, located inside a mine, began to dry up. The intake source was moved to another location within the mine, but the water supply did not improve.
Customers were instructed to conserve water due to the critical shortage and the boil water advisory was issued.
During a meeting Thursday afternoon in the Wyoming County Emergency Services Center in Pineville, officials decided on a new, permanent water source, located in an abandoned mine shaft in John McGraw Hollow.
Participants included county Commissioners Mullins, Sam Muscari Sr., and Randall Aliff, along with county Administrator Goode, county Emergency Services Director Dean Meadows, Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District board members and employees, Thrasher Engineering, along with representatives of Region I Planning and Development Council, West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council and West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, among others.
Thrasher Engineering provided five proposals to solve the problem, Goode explained. Officials decided on the abandoned mine, located behind the former John McGraw Grade School building, he said.
Based on engineering reports, there is 500 feet of water located about 25 feet below the mine surface.
It will require little site preparation, Goode noted.
The pump can be placed at the mine shaft and will require a small shed to enclose it as well as electricity.
The project will also require two miles of six-inch water line from the mine to the water treatment plant as well as acquiring the right-of-way.
Total cost of the project will be just over $853,000.
“We're looking to acquire as much grant funding as possible,” Goode emphasized.
“You don't have to pay grants back. And borrowing money only slows the process.”
However, grant funding resources are limited and loans are not easy to obtain, and both funding types require jumping through the government hoops, according to officials.
An income survey of area households will be required to obtain the necessary funding.
Available funding will be based on the median household income, as determined by the survey, in the water service area.
There are only two questions for residents on the survey, Goode emphasized.
“How many people live in your house and do you make more or less than (the amount listed on the survey) is all that's on that survey,” Goode said.
“There is no place for a name or an address on the survey, so no one will be able to tell what any individual makes,” Goode said. “It's not intrusive at all.”
Also, the survey has to be completed by an independent party – not the commission, he noted.
The survey is critical for obtaining the necessary funding, Mullins emphasized.
“We'll have a couple of locations where people can respond to the survey,” Mullins said.
“Depending on the funding we can obtain for this, the project could be completed by early spring,” Goode said. “But that all depends on the funding.”
The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville water system serves 1,400 customers, but that would easily include more than 2,000 people, according to officials.
Customers include Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Wyoming Continuous Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wyoming County East High School, Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School, along with an assisted living facility in Glen Rogers.
Communities impacted include Jesse, Matheny, Sabine, Glen Rogers, Glen Fork, Ravencliff, Saulsville, McGraws, Key Rock and New Richmond. These are also the areas to be included in the income survey.
The fact that the schools were closed for Christmas break helped the situation tremendously, Meadows said.
Students returned to the classroom Thursday.
Commissioners declared a state of emergency Dec. 26, opening the door to state assistance, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
“I have directed the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to continue working with the PSD to meet their short-term emergency needs,” Justice said in a press release.
“Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management personnel have been working with the PSD for over three weeks, right after the issue was first brought to my attention.
“I have directed my staff to explore all available state resources, including working with the West Virginia Water Development Authority, to find a permanent solution to this issue,” the governor said.
The county Commission is paying for the water sample testing, Goode noted, and the commission will also pick up the tab for the income survey.