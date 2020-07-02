pensacola, fla. — Emily Shannon of Lewisburg was named to the President’s List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher.
Named to the Dean’s List were:
l Chris Hill of Shady Spring
l Bethany Mays of Athens
l Danielle Peyton of Athens
l Michael Stimson of Beaver
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world. The College has an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, and seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study.