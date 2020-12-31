A Pennsylvania-based company has signed an agreement to purchase the parent company of Mountaineer Gas, the largest local gas distribution company in West Virginia, pending approval by the State Public Service Commission, the regulatory agency that oversees public utilities.
UGI Corporation of Pennsylvania has signed an agreement to buy the Delaware-based Mountaintop Energy Holdings LLC, the owner of Mountaineer Gas, for an enterprise sum of $540 million, which gives UGI claim to all of Mountaineer's operating assets. The sum includes $140 million in debt, according to a statement from UGI.
Mountaineer employees had learned of the rumored sale prior to Thanksgiving, although West Virginia Public Service Commission members said on Nov. 20 that they had not been notified of the impending acquisition by UGI.
"Depending upon what the transaction looks like, they may have to come to us for approval, but I don't know that until I see or hear what they're doing," said PSC Chair Charlotte Lane on Nov. 20.
Mountaineer Senior Vice President Moses Skaff did not return multiple telephone calls in November to discuss the acquisition.
The agreement is also subject to federal antitrust legislation. If approved, the agreement is expected to close by June 2021, according to a press release by UGI.
Mountaineer serves nearly 215,000 customers across 50 of the state’s 55 counties. The customer base is approximately 90 percent residential, with the remaining 10 percent comprised of commercial and industrial customers, according to BusinessWire.
In a press release, Natural Gas of UGI Executive Vice President Robert F. Beard referred to the Marcellus shale production capabilities in West Virginia.
“Mountaineer is a great fit for our natural gas businesses and UGI as a whole," Beard stated. "The company brings an exceptional management team with significant experience, a track record of safe operations, and strong regulatory relationships.
"Like UGI Utilities, Mountaineer’s customers are situated in the prolific Marcellus shale production region and have access to clean, abundant, reliable, and affordable natural gas.
"We look forward to becoming a part of the West Virginia community and investing in the safety and reliability of the Mountaineer system, while maintaining competitive rates for our customers and building on an already strong history of excellent customer service."
UGI President and CEO John Walsh said that UGI will provide environmentally responsible gas services in the state.
“We are very pleased to announce this important transaction and expand our core utility operations in the mid-Atlantic region,” said Walsh. “The transaction ... provides us with an opportunity to support our customers in West Virginia with a long-term commitment to ensure safe, reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible natural gas services.
"Our existing utilities business has shown the value of this long-term commitment to system enhancement and we expect to make a similar commitment in West Virginia," Walsh said.
"We see significant investment opportunities to continue, if not accelerate, the replacement of over 1,500 miles of bare steel pipelines and expand the reach of natural gas in West Virginia to both unserved and underserved areas," he added. "These investments will improve the safety and reliability of the distribution system and align with our environmental efforts to lower methane and other GHG emissions"
Mountaineer has nearly 6,000 miles of distribution, transmission, and gathering pipelines, according to BusinessWire.