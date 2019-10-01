After 117 years in Raleigh and Fayette counties, Mount Hope Bank has been acquired by the Franklin-based Pendleton Community Bank (PCB), Pendleton Community Bank President and CEO Bill Loving announced Tuesday.
Completed by a cash transaction, the move merged assets of Pendleton ($330 million) and Mount Hope ($110 million) into a $440 million institution, which is now Pendleton Community Bank.
"It is taking two great companies and creating what I believe is an even stronger institution," Loving said.
PCB has operated in Pendleton County since 1937 and currently has offices in Franklin, Marlinton, Petersburg and Moorefield and two offices in Harrisonburg, Va. PCB is in the process of converting a loan production office in Wardensville to a full-service office, Loving reported.
Although Loving started his own banking career in Raleigh County, he said the acquisition of Mount Hope Bank marks PCB's entrance into the Raleigh County market.
"I have a knowledge of the market and think it's a great fit with our current institution," Loving added.
He said PCB chose Mount Hope because both institutions were looking for a growth opportunity. He said the community spirit of Mount Hope Bank appealed to PCB, which operates on the same principle of providing a relationship with banking services.
"There are many institutions throughout our country," Loving said. "Some focus on the transaction.
"Community banks focus on the relationship and building that relationship with the customer.
"Bank of Mount Hope has a strong community focus, as PCB does," he added. "We believe in supporting the communities that support us."
He said PCB's footprint does not overlap so into Mount Hope Bank's service area, so there will be no branch closures. The Beckley, Mount Hope and Oak Hill branches of Mount Hope Bank will continue offering the same services and will be offering additional products and services to customers, said Loving.
He added that PCB will be making human resource assessments but that the goal is to "maintain as many current staff as we can."
Bank of Mount Hope President Ben Susman, who has served as president for about 40 years, was at the Mount Hope office on Tuesday.
More information on PCB is available at www.yourbank.com