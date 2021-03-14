FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2012, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is joined by the New York Congressional delegation including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, left, and Sen. Charles Schumer, right, for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Schumer and Gillibrand on Friday, March 12, 2021, are calling on Cuomo to resign, adding the most powerful Democratic voices yet to calls for the governor to leave office in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and groping.