Residents gathered on Friday, June 12, to march through downtown Mount Hope in a Peace Parade. “Mount Hope has been a salad bowl of diversity from the early days of the coalfields, and we are coming together to show our love for our community,” Carrie Kidd, organizer of Harmony for Hope, a Mount Hope nonprofit designed to unite the communities of southern West Virginia through music and art, said ahead of the march. The event was designed to “support the lives of our black community members,” Kidd said. The march featured local individuals and members of the Mount Hope Regional Band.
Peace Parade marches in Mount Hope
- By Steve Keenan The Fayette Tribune
Obituaries
Opal Strickland of Ravenswood, formerly of Beckley, WV, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Arvada Johnson of Huntersville, NC, formerly of Beckley, WV, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
WEEKLY POLL
Should Confederate statues be removed from the U.S. Capitol?
Do you believe statues of Confederate war heroes that stand in the halls of the U.S. Capitol should be removed?
You voted: