Peace Corps volunteers from all over southern West Virginia met Saturday at Logan's Roadhouse in Beckley to discuss their past endeavors in the organization, in hopes of scheduling future meetings to recruit more volunteers.
Events such as Saturday's have been held all throughout West Virginia, but this was the first one in the southern area of the state. Scott King, the president of the West Virginia Returned Peace Corps Volunteers, said Peace Corps volunteers from all across the state and the country enjoy getting together to fellowship and talk about their experiences, in hopes of getting folks from all generations to join.
"West Virginians by nature are volunteers," King said. "Whether they're part of the AmeriCorps, the military, the Peace Corps, whatever it may be. The Peace Corps have been around for 59 years, and we're in a position where we are ready for new volunteers. There is no maximum age to join; in fact, we had an 81-year-old woman in Charleston showing interest in signing up just last week. It's just such a great volunteer experience."
King explained many folks join the Peace Corps after graduating from college. While many do so before they follow a career path, King said the volunteer work can be the first step toward a career they want to continue when they get out.
Those in the organization get to work every day with the opportunity to do something in the following program areas:
• Community Economic Development
• Youth in Development
• Education
• Environment
• Health
• Agriculture
Currently, those who serve do so in countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Islands.
Although Debbie and Matt DiGiulian aren't in the Peace Corps themselves, their 21-year-old daughter, Madalyn, is currently serving as a member in Africa. They both attended Saturday's event to connect with other members involved in the organization.
Their daughter graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and then from West Virginia University in 2019 with a degree in psychology. Unsure of what she wanted to do immediately following college, she decided to join the Peace Corps, allowing her to teach English as a second language in Africa.
'We miss her a lot, but we are so incredibly proud of her," Matt DiGiulian said. "This was something very fitting for her, and she's doing exactly what she's wanting to do."
Debbie DiGiulian echoed her husband's thoughts. "She's always been a very service-minded person. She doesn't scare easily," she said. "I think after getting her degree she thought she didn't have anything holding her down, so this was a good opportunity for her. I think it's great for so many people, especially people her age."
Beach Vickers, of Montgomery, reminisced on his time in the Peace Corps as well. He served in Afghanistan from 1972 to 1975 after graduating from Washington and Lee University, where he studied journalism.
During his time in the Peace Corps, Vickers was an audio and visual instructor preparing natives of the country to be educators.
"It was a really neat thing; those we were teaching would get together in a little elementary school and practice teaching," Vickers said. "And when you think of audio and visual, you think of all this technology in today's world, but that wasn't it back then. We would literally make black boards, write up grants to get thumb tacks, things like that."
Vickers wanted to extend his service and continue his fun, and recalls receiving a telegram from the U.S. secretary of state at that time, Henry Kissinger, inviting him to be a part of the Peace Corps in South Korea. During his time in South Korea, Vickers taught English as a second language.
"That became an economic development tool for South Korea. Then in 2011, I had the opportunity to take my mother, Betty Vickers, back to Korea on a visit, where they thanked me for my service, and I got to meet my former students, who are now older and white-haired," he said, laughing. "It was an incredible experience, and I was so excited my mother got to experience that as well."
Dr. John David, director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) in Fayette County, also attended Saturday's event where he reflected on his time in the Peace Corps serving in Kumasi, a city in Ghana. He recalled when six individuals, including himself, had to develop a new math curriculum and implement it in that country.
"A lot of those I met over there, and a number of my students have come to Fayette County, and some of their children have even gone to WVU Tech," David said.
Those interested in getting more information on the organization, or joining the Peace Corps, can visit peacecorps.gov/apply.
Pamela Berry will lead the way in organizing future meetings in the southern West Virginia area on Peace Corp recruitment and will be venturing to Greenbrier East and Greenbrier West high schools in the near future to discuss joining the organization after graduating from college. She said she hopes to visit other high schools as well.
Although King will be retiring from his position shortly, he still can be contacted about recruitment information at 304-993-5649 or Tskwvu70@hotmail.com.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH