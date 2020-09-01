CHARLESTON — Nominations are open for West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Above And Beyond award, which recognizes and rewards excellence and creativity in teaching.
Beginning in October, a West Virginia teacher will be chosen each month to be surprised and rewarded for his or her ingenuity in — and in the case of potential coronavirus lock-down situations — out of the classroom.
Above And Beyond prize packs will include a unique WVPB-blue apple paperweight created by talented artisans at Blenko Glass Company of Milton, as well as a monetary award provided by the program’s sponsor, Advantage Technology, an IT services and solution company with offices in Charleston, Shepherdstown and Morgantown.
To be eligible, teachers must hold a current West Virginia teaching certification through the West Virginia Department of Education and currently be teaching. Teachers may be nominated by adults. Minors may work with an adult to submit a nomination. Self-nominations also are permitted. The nomination form will remain open and online throughout the year. Twelve teachers per year will be chosen by a selection committee. Additional references and information may be requested during the selection process.