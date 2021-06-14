A Pax man is facing drug charges in Fayette County.
According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputy responded to a home in Pax to execute a bench warrant on a wanted subject. The deputy made contact with the individual but also located a quantity of methamphetamines and a firearm.
Elgie Adkins, 44, of Pax, was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, in addition to the active circuit court bench warrant being served.
The incident remains under investigation. Individuals who have information regarding the incident can contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." They may also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.