Patrons can name a chair at Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg is offering a new opportunity for fans and friends to leave their mark at the historic arts institution by naming a chair in the Hamilton Auditorium.
For a $300 donation, supporters can have their name or that of a friend or loved one placed on a nameplate on the back of one of the new chairs that will soon be installed as part of the second phase of the auditorium renovation project.
The existing seats were purchased from a theater in Chicago in 1958 by the Greenbrier College for Women to replace the wooden benches originally installed in what is now the Hamilton Auditorium. Carnegie Hall’s research indicates that those chairs were manufactured between 1926 and 1932.
Plans call for the safer and more comfortable new seats to be installed in the spring of 2020. The new chairs are dark green with baroque end caps similar in appearance to the current seating. With the updated construction, however, the seat bottom comes up automatically when the patron rises, making it easier to exit the rows.
Thanks to grants from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the James F.B. Peyton Fund, Carnegie Hall was able to replace the seating in the balcony this past spring. Phase one of the renovation project also included installing new flooring and repainting the auditorium.
To reserve a chair for naming, call 304-645-7917, stop by the Hall or complete the online order form on the institution’s website (go to carnegiehallwv.org and click on Name a Chair). Those with a preference should indicate the seat or seats they would like to name and include the name or names to be inscribed on each nameplate.
Each nameplate will accommodate two lines of type with a maximum of 30 letters or spaces in each line.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com