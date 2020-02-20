Former patients have identified Dr. Jonathan Yates as the alleged perpetrator of sexual assaults on patients at Beckley Veteran's Affairs Medical Center in Raleigh County, Beckley attorney Stephen New confirmed Wednesday.
One former patient at the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Raleigh County reported to a WVVA journalist in September that a physician had sexually assaulted him.
New said he now represents 37 former patients of Yates.
Neither VA officials nor federal prosecutors have released Yates' name to the public. A VA spokesperson said in early September that patients' reports of sexual assaults had been referred to the General's Office for review.
New said Wednesday that 14 of his 37 clients, all veterans who were seeking medical treatment, have filed a complaint against Yates with the West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine, alleging that procedures Yates went "too far."
On Thursday, Beckley VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke released a statement.
"As soon as the Beckley VA Medical Center discovered these allegations, we immediately brought them to the attention of the VA's independent inspector general on June 12.
"Additionally, the Beckley VAMC fired this individual," Yoke said. "VA has made clear it will hold employees accountable when they fail to live up to the high standards veterans and taxpayers expect, and that's exactly what happened in this case."
Yoke added that the alleged assaults are "an isolated incident" and that the facility has taken steps to ensure the immediate safety of patients.
A spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) would not confirm or deny reports on Wednesday that the FBI is investigating a case against Yates.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Shelly Moore-Capito (R-W.Va.) had both issued statements in 2019, denouncing the alleged assaults on the veterans.
Yates has 60 days to respond to the complaints that patients brought to the Board of Osteopathic Medicine.