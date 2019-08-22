In a class action lawsuit filed Thursday, a female patient charges that she was sexually assaulted at Raleigh General Hospital in June by Dr. Zouhair Kabbara, a physician who is named in a sexual harassment suit that a 15-year-old girl and her father filed Monday against Beckley ARH Hospital.
The suit further claims that Kabbara “has conducted himself in a similar manner with numerous other volunteers, hospital employees, and/or patients."
The latest suit names both Raleigh General and Kabbara as defendants.
Beckley attorneys Steven New and Amanda Taylor filed the suit in Raleigh County Circuit Court on behalf of a woman identified as "Jane Doe.” No other alleged victims were listed in the suit.
According to the lawsuit, the patient had started seeing Kabbara for undisclosed health issues in May.
In June, the suit alleges, Kabbara had hospitalized her at Raleigh General in June where "he would try to get her in a 'private room,'" according to the suit.
The woman reported that Kabbara, who had privileges at Raleigh General as of late July, entered her room and forced his fingers into her vagina while he was supposed to be providing medical care for her. He assaulted her for several minutes, according to the complaint.
Following the alleged sexual attack, the suit alleges, Kabbara then forced the same two fingers into the patient's mouth.
Attorneys charge in the suit that Raleigh General should have had knowledge of Kabbara's forced departure from Beckley ARH Hospital in June, after he had allegedly sexually harassed a 15-year-old junior volunteer.
Attorneys for the patient are asking an injunction against Kabbara from practicing at RGH, unspecified compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees and court costs and damages for "embarrassment, humiliation, annoyance, inconvenience, aggravation, loss of dignity, and emotional distress." They have asked the court for a jury trial.
Neither Raleigh General spokeswoman Cheryl Mitchem nor Kabbara were immediately available for comment on Thursday evening. A woman answering the phone at Kabbara's medical office said he was unavailable.
•••
New and Taylor have also brought a class action suit against ARH, a Kentucky-based medical care corporation that operates the non-profit Beckley ARH Hospital, a medical mall at Cranberry Crossing and other medical organizations in the area.
In the Beckley ARH suit, the 15-year-old girl and her father reported that Beckley ARH Hospital had offered a junior volunteer position to the teen, giving her an unpaid opportunity to serve patients in the hospital. Her father had served as a hospital volunteer since December, the suit reported.
The girl charged that she was one of at least 20 victims whom Kabbara had sexually harassed at Beckley ARH and that ARH officials were aware of the incidents. The lawsuit, filed Monday, charged that Kabbara stared at the girl at separate times – while she was standing on a ladder and walking across the parking lot. The suit also claims that Kabbara tried to steer the girl into an empty hospital room on one occasion and pressed his genitalia against her backside on another occasion. The lawsuit also alleges that Kabbara chased the girl and other teen volunteers down three flights of stairs.
After the girl and her father reported the charges of sexual harassment to Beckley ARH authorities in a confidential complaint process, the suit alleges, Kabbara shouted at her father that he was trying to ruin Kabbara's career and that Kabbara had friends at the hospital who would protect him.
The suit alleged that Beckley ARH administrators offered Kabbara an opportunity to resign after the incident and banned him from returning to hospital grounds. However, according to the suit, Beckley ARH still permitted him to return to the hospital property to treat patients for another physician.
The suit alleges that the he continued staring at the girl and that shortly after the girl had reported the alleged harassment and sexual abuse, ARH took away the volunteer opportunities for her and her father, under false pretenses.
Melissa Cornett, a spokeswoman for ARH, said Monday that Kabbara is no longer an employee of Beckley ARH and that she was aware of the lawsuit but would not comment.
Both Beckley ARH and Raleigh General are major employers in Raleigh County.
•••
Patricia Bailey, executive director of the Women's Resource Center, which assists victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence, said Monday that she is encouraged to learn that a "young girl" stepped forward to report sexual abuse and harassment.
"I can only imagine this young girl’s parents being so supportive and proud of her," Bailey stated. "We have spent the better part of the last two years providing education and awareness around the issues of sexual harassment and sexual assault, and discussing the importance of victims reporting these crimes and why victims don’t come forward like not being believed, fear of retaliation, fear of being blamed.
"This is very encouraging," she added.