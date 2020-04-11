Applications are being accepted at Concord University for the Pathways Scholarship — an effort geared toward retention efforts, with the goal of Concord students finishing their degree programs.
For the upcoming 2020-21 academic year, 35 scholarships totaling $2,000 each will be presented in $,1000-per-semester awards to rising or current Concord sophomores, juniors or seniors who meet eligibility requirements.
The Pathways Scholarship is administered by the Concord University Foundation and funds are raised by the Office of Advancement. The Maier Foundation of Charleston provides a 50 percent match, and in its fifth year, $300,000 will be raised and $150,000 matched by the Maier Foundation.
So far, 140 Concord students have been financially assisted, officials said.
The deadline for applications is Friday, April 24. Students applying for the scholarship must complete an application by the deadline and meet all of the following criteria:
l a rising or current Concord University sophomore, junior or senior
l a West Virginia resident
l a minimum 2.0 Concord University cumulative GPA
l financial need as determined by the Concord University Financial Aid Office
l a completed FAFSA on file for the next academic year
Students interested in applying are urged to go to www.concord.edu/pathways.
For more information on the Pathways Scholarship or to contribute to this fund, contact the Concord University Foundation at foundation@concord.edu or 304-384-6316.
