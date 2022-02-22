Patchwork elections: Voter access varies wildly after federal legislation fails

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.