A Beckley bow tech has been charged with embezzlement and fraudulent schemes, after police allege that he stole hunting bows from a local store and tried to use them to gain a youth pastor's position at a local church.
Corey McKinney, 23, was studying to become a pastor in 2019. He was also an employee of Flat Top Arms, a popular hunting and pawn store in Beckley which sells guns, bows, fishing poles and other hunting and outdoor equipment.
According to a criminal complaint filed Friday by Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Stump and signed by Raleigh Magistrate Tomi Peck, McKinney began working at Flat Top Arms in August 2018 as a bow tech.
As part of his duties, McKinney was in charge of repairing bows that customers brought to Flat Top Arms and selling bows and archery equipment. Police report that McKinney's desire for a position at church had possibly motivated him to steal from his employer on two occasions and that he also stole numerous more times.
A co-worker reported to police that, not long after he was hired, McKinney asked the co-worker to show him how to order items from retail stores. The co-worker said that McKinney eventually took over the ordering for the archery department.
Later, the complaint alleges, he began ordering fishing equipment on the Flat Top Arms account without permission. Two of McKinney's co-workers told Stump that they had watched numerous times as McKinney would take fishing equipment from one of the delivery trucks and put it inside his own vehicle.
A third co-worker who is in charge of orders for Flat Top Arms eventually approached McKinney and asked him if he was paying for the fishing items. Although McKinney said he had paid for them, Stump alleges in the complaint that McKinney had actually stolen them.
The complaint alleges that McKinney stole a Deeper Smart Sonar and lures from Big Rock Sports that totaled $199 on July 10 and that he took them for "his own personal use."
In August, he allegedly took "numerous fishing supplies" valued at about $296 and about $35 worth of fishing lures from a Big Rock Sports order that arrived at Flat Top Arms in September.
The complaint charges that in August, McKinney had placed an order from Kinsey's, another Flat Top Arms account.
"There were several items from the store that were never logged into the Flat Top Arms system after Corey received the items," the document states. "There was a Neet Glove Tan with hair tan, a full-season Taktix jacket, a pair of Full Season pants, Full Season release glove, Full Season skull cap and Big Dog full-enclosure roof kit."
The total value was about $440, the complaint states.
The alleged thefts might have continued if the pastor of Family Worship Center, where McKinney was studying to be a minister, and a church board member had not become suspicious and enacted discipline.
According to the charges, a church board member who was a frequent Flat Top Arms customer brought his Hoyt Nitrix bow to the store to trade it for a Helix Subalpine bow. The customer said McKinney waited on him and that he received a bow case, arrows and accessories in the trade. When he asked McKinney how much he owed Flat Top Arms in the trade, McKinney allegedly told him the store was closing and that he would give him an amount the next business day.
The customer called Flat Top Arms numerous times, but McKinney allegedly did not offer an amount or a receipt, which caused the man to become suspicious.
McKinney attended church at Family Worship Center. His pastor, Luke Hodges, was overseeing McKinney in his aim to become a licensed pastor through Church of God. Hodges also had a suspicious encounter with the pastoral student at Flat Top Arms.
Hodges told police that he had gone into the store in July to get repairs made to his Bear Bow. McKinney convinced him to instead trade in his bow for a new Hoyt Nitrix bow.
The Bear Bow was worth about $100 in a trade, the complaint states, but McKinney allegedly gave Hodges a $375 credit, leaving a $361 balance, and rang up the trade as a "layaway." Hodge told police that McKinney told him he was going to pay off the rest as a gift. The pastor asked for a receipt, but McKinney allegedly did not provide one then or later.
Suspicious, Hodges went to the Flat Top owners after the church board member's experience with McKinney and told them about the trade he had made in July. The conversation prompted the owners to look into records that McKinney had kept.
The complaint alleges that there was no transaction or receipt for the board member's bow, and the Flat Top owners fired McKinney on Sept. 17.
On Sept. 18, the church board member asked McKinney about other bows that were missing from the store, and McKinney brought out an $800 Hoyt Nitrix, a $750 Hoyt Satari Recurve and a Matthews Monster valued at $400 and handed them over to him.
Hodges and the board member told Sgt. Stump that they believed McKinney had traded the bows to them without charge to gain favor with them.
"There was a position of youth pastor at the church, that (McKinney) wanted to be appointed to," the complaint reads. "(The two) believe Corey traded the bows to them and did not charge them to help get appointed to that position."
The two also said that McKinney had boasted to them of having a new caster reel. The complaint alleges that McKinney had stolen the reel from Flat Top Arms.
Stump reported that most of the stolen items were recovered Friday morning during a police search of McKinney's home.