Portions of central and northern West Virginia are under a flood warning through Tuesday evening as a strong storm system moves across the region.
The National Weather Service posted the flood watch for much of Kentucky and large swaths of West Virginia on Monday continuing through Tuesday afternoon.
The weather service said the storm has the potential to dump up to 3 inches of rain in some areas.
The system also could bring mixed accumulations of snow, sleet and freezing rain to other parts of West Virginia.
Winter storm warnings have been posted in Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois and for a small portion of northern West Virginia and western Maryland.
Meteorologists said 1 inch of rain had fallen by 6:30 p.m. Monday with another half-inch to an inch expected before Tuesday morning.
“We’re expecting the heaviest rain basically to come across southeast Kentucky, across central West Virginia and into the northern mountains,” John Sikora, a hydrometeorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, told MetroNews.
“Anybody that’s living near a stream or creek, which is pretty much everywhere here in West Virginia, keep an eye out on stream levels and just be prepared to take action,” Sikora advised.
Monday began with a wintry mix of precipitation in parts of West Virginia.
In the morning, winter weather advisories for sleet, freezing rain and accumulating snow were in effect in northern and eastern West Virginia.
