Students at Park Middle School will have to wait another year for a school gym.
The old gym was initially closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year, and construction on a new gym for Park Middle School will begin this month.
During a Raleigh County Schools Board of Education meeting last week, board members approved a $7.254 million contract with Radford and Radford for construction of a new gym.
Board members also approved a bid for $198,175 for additional renovations to the bleachers in the Woodrow Wilson High School football stadium.
This latest upgrade will be to make the bleachers, on the home and visitors side, accessible to people with disabilities.
In April, board members approved a $694,050 bid to replace the bleachers at Van Meter Stadium, home of the Flying Eagles.
Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said construction on the full-size gym at Park Middle is expected to take 12 months and open for the 2024-25 school year.
“We’re hoping to wait to really get the big things going until school ends,” Price said. “But it will take them several weeks to mobilize with pre-construction meetings, but you’ll probably see dirt starting to be moved as soon as school ends.”
Park Middle’s gym was closed nearly two years ago due to structural problems.
The West Virginia School Building Authority (WV SBA) is funding a portion of the project. Last year, WV SBA approved a $1 million grant for Raleigh Schools for the demolition and construction of a new gym for the middle school.
The remainder of the funds will come from local school funds.
As the project is being funded by state dollars, Price said his office will need to keep a close eye on Radford and Radford to ensure that construction goes as planned and is on budget.
Demolition of the old gym, located on the opposite side of the school where the new gym is being built, will take place after construction begins, Price said.
Construction of a new CTE lab is also in the works for Park Middle.
The total estimated cost for both projects is $9.5 million.
