Residents are concerned over the new traffic situation on Oak Hill's school campus in Fayette County. After Wednesday's first day of school, several took to social media to express their frustration.
New for the 2019-20 school year, the Oak Hill school campus contains Oak Hill High School and Middle School, New River Intermediate Elementary School, New River Primary Elementary School, and the Fayette Institute of Technology.
Before the school year began, Bryan Parsons, the transportation director for Fayette County Schools, had reported traffic flow during drop-off and pick-up hours would increase, which led to some brainstorming on how to make the process a little smoother during those peak hours.
A new access road off Halstead Avenue connecting the campus to the surrounding area, which was paved shortly before school began, strictly handles bus traffic on and off the site. The Allman Street access near the football stadium continues to be used for parent and student traffic for the high school.
Only during morning hours, parents who drop off children at the high school are able to exit out of the main exit at Oyler Avenue, but in the afternoon, people must use Allman Street to arrive and exit.
While Fayette County School officials said although lines were a bit lengthy Wednesday for dropping off students, they believe overall, the traffic flow was successful.
However, several residents with children attending the campus disagreed.
Britney Fitzwater called the traffic situation "mine and my 5-year-old’s nightmare." Wednesday evening, Fitzwater said although dropping her daughter off at school Wednesday morning went fairly smoothly, the afternoon did not.
"She has never rode a bus before and went on there like a pro. I was to pick her up from the bus stop this afternoon at 4 p.m.," Fitzwater said in a Facebook post. "I walked up there at 3:50 p.m. just in case it came early, and 4:45 p.m. came around and still no bus so my sister and I went to look for it just to see where it was as my dad waited at the bus stop."
She said the bus finally came to the stop at 4:55 p.m., and her father called her to say her daughter was not on the bus.
"I went to school only to be told my child was not there. She was put on the wrong bus," Fitzwater explained. "They finally got a hold of the bus driver to tell him he had a student on there that wasn’t supposed to be and it was my 5-year-old daughter. So, they told me that they dropped her off at Oak Hill Police Department. I went there and she wasn’t there, and they didn’t know anything about it."
Eventually, Fitzwater's daughter was dropped off back at the school and was picked up by her grandparents.
Mandy Ruleman, another concerned parent, had the same issue. She said the traffic pattern was unsuccessful and caused nothing but pure chaos and worry.
"Children were being put on wrong buses, and instead of taking them back to the school, which is what they are supposed to do, they dropped some off four blocks away or more from where they were supposed to be," Ruleman said. "Kids getting home two or more hours after dismissal, it's absolutely ridiculous.
"We live right near the school, and my kids didn't get dropped off until 5 p.m. There was even a bus who stopped and had parents check to see if any of the kids on his bus belonged to us."
Jessica Lanham, a parent of a student who was supposed to be attending Oak Hill High School this year, told The Register-Herald her son was dropped off Wednesday evening 15 miles away from their home.
When schools began to merge in Fayette County, Lanham was told her oldest son was to attend Oak Hill High School. She said last week school officials told her that her son would be on a specific bus route when he was picked up in the morning; however, he didn't end up where he needed to be.
"So Wednesday morning he went out and got on the bus and was told it was the route to Oak Hill," Lanham explained. "He got to Gauley Bridge on the bus, and we had assumed he would get on another bus from there and go to Oak Hill, but that's not what happened. It ended up being a bus route to Midland Trail High School."
Lanham's son got into a business program at Oak Hill High School, which he was told to attend by school officials; however, when he finally got to Oak Hill High School on Wednesday, he wasn't in the system.
"Turns out he ended up being registered at Midland Trail," she said. "Even though he was accepted into the business program at Oak Hill and had an actual schedule given to him by Oak Hill, he was nowhere in the system. It just didn't make sense."
Lanham purchased cell phones this year for her oldest son and her son in middle school because she was worried about the new bus routes. She said she was thankful her oldest had his cell phone, because later in the afternoon when he was told a sub bus would bring him home, he was dropped off in Smithers — 15 miles away from his home.
"Thankfully he had the cell phone," she said. "I just think something needs to be done about all of this; it's child endangerment not to know where children are going or where they're going to end up."
Parsons, Fayette County Schools' transportation director, wasn't available Thursday to make lengthy comments to The Register-Herald because he was attending meetings, but did say he is aware of Wednesday's issues, and school officials are doing their best to get it under control.
"We have been meeting with bus drivers and administration all morning, and since yesterday," Parsons explained. "We are working to make sure every single child knows what bus they are to be on in the morning and in the afternoon. We're trying to work all of this out so we can make this more of a smooth process for everyone."
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH